With a program record 11 players invited to the NFL Combine, it made sense that more firsts would be established at Clemson's Pro Day.

Clemson had a total of 24 players on hand for the Pro Day, the most ever for the program who has won two of the last three national championships.

One of those players was Orangeburg's Albert Huggins who was one of the 11 invited to Indianapolis for the Combine.

Huggins was a career reserve for the Tigers but when Dexter Lawrence was suspended for the CFB playoffs, Huggins was moved into the starting lineup which obviously gave NFL scouts more video of Huggins to use in their evaluation.

For Huggins, Pro Day was something that he prepared for as best he could.

"It's a blessing to be on this stage, just to get the opportunity," Huggins said.

"I actually tweeted out today 'National Championship - check. NFL Combine - check. Pro Day, you know I was missing a check. So I got to check that off the box. Man, it was a great feeling. I feel like I went out there today and did a really good job."

Huggins said he treated Pro Day like a job interview.

"But at the same time, I feel like Clemson University has prepared us for this. Also, Clemson football has prepared us for this. It was easy for us. We just go out there, have fun, motivate each other and keep pushing each other."

Blythewood graduate Jalen Williams did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine and he's not someone high on the draft boards. But being overlooked is a role he has played for quite some time.

"I knew that coming into Clemson. I was about to go to App State," said Williams who turned down a full ride to Appalachian State for a grayshirt offer to Clemson.

"So I knew coming here I would have something to prove, not even Pro Day but Division I college football. I'm going out there and we're playing Alabama every year. Alabama isn't cutting on my film in high school. You know what I'm saying. It's not just here. It's been that my whole life, being an underdog. So, I carry that chip on my shoulder. That's why I go so hard with education, not just football, There's so much more than that."