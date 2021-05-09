Martin Truex Jr. dominates at Darlington to 3rd win of year

He’s the only driver with multiple wins over the year’s first 12 races.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Martin Truex Jr. powered his way around Darlington Raceway, sweeping both stages and leading the final 105 laps Sunday.

Kyle Larson cut into Truex’s often large lead over the final 30 laps, coming as close as two car-lengths down the stretch.

But the Joe Gibbs Racing driver held him off for his third victory of the season.

The victory gave Truex some payback at Darlington from the last time here last September, when he led 196 laps, yet finished 22nd after tangling for the lead late with Chase Elliott.

Truex led 248 of the 293 laps for his 30th career victory in NASCAR’s top series.