The championship will showcase the top 41 anglers competing on Oklahoma’s Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees for a $300,000 top prize.

TULSA, Okla. — Two professional anglers are set to make the Palmetto State proud as they compete at the Major League Fishing (MLF) REDCREST 2022 championship.

Casey Ashley from Donalds, South Carolina, and Anthony Gagliardi from Prosperity, South Carolina will be amongst the top 41 Bass Pro Tour anglers from the 2021 season competing for the top prize of $300,000.

The five-day competition takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees from March 23 through 27.

Ashley has had six career wins and has acquired more than $2 million in career earnings, according to Major League Fishing. This will be his second career REDCREST championship appearance.

This will also be Gigliardi's second appearance in the competition. The MLF reports that he has five career wins and more than $23 million in earnings.

REDCREST 2022 is presented by Costa Sunglasses. Here is the premiering schedule:

Two 2 hour episodes, premiering at 7 a.m. ET, July 2 and July 9 on the Discovery Channel.

A one-hour special episode will premiere at 2 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 17 on CBS.



The tournament will be broadcasted on CBS, the Discovery Channel, and the Outdoor Channel.