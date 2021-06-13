Rachel Glenn wins High Jump National Championship

As a team the Gamecocks finished in 18th on the women's side and 42nd on the men's side. The finish for the women is the second-straight time the Gamecocks have finished the outdoor season inside the top 20 and is the fourth time in the last five seasons the women have finished inside the top 25 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.



Glenn, who is the first true freshman to win the title since 2006, cleared seven bars to win the title for the Garnet and Black. Glenn's title is the second for the Gamecocks in the high jump since 2015 when Olympian Jeannelle Scheper won the title. Glenn's rookie campaign is one for the record books. She finished as the indoor national runner-up in the same event and added a First Team All-America honor in the indoor 4x400m relay to total three First Team nods in her first season in Columbia.