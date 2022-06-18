The SRX series returns tonight with legends on the track in Florida

The six-race summer racing series will crank up in the Sunshine State with the green flag dropping tonight shortly after 8:00 p.m. on CBS and WLTX.

After a successful inaugural season, the Superstar Racing Experience will crank up year two tonight at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida,

Tonight's venue has a long history as one of the premier tracks in late model racing. Each December, Five Flags Speedway is home to the prestigious Snowball Derby.

SRX series co-founder and defending champion Tony Stewart will return to the series along with some newcomers including former IndyCar and Indianapolis 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay and former Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman.

As was the case in year one, the second season of the Camping World SRX series will feature six races at iconic short tracks throughout the country. The series was founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart, Ray Evernham, and investor George Pyne in 2020. The series features notable drivers competing in identically prepared cars, much in the spirit of the old IROC series.