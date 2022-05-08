Rattler is ready to make his mark at South Carolina

Rattler and Austin Stogner are two high profile transfers from Oklahoma, both of whom are ready for a fresh start in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since creating national headlines in December with his committment to South Carolina, Spencer Rattler has blended in nicely with his new teammates.

The high profile quarterback transferred to Carolina from Oklahoma where his best season was in 2020 when he was named the CBS National Freshman of the Year after he threw for 28 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards. After taking over for Jalen Hurts, Rattler helped the Sooners record a sixth straight Big 12 championship.

But the 2021 season saw Rattler lose his starting job and that led to a desire for a fresh start which the former Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer offered.