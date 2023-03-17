Gamecocks' AD Ray Tanner gets new deal to stay at school until 2026

The school's board of trustees Friday approved a two-year extension for Tanner.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner has gotten a contract extension that will keep him at the school until 2026.

The school's board of trustees Friday approved a two-year extension for Tanner. His annual pay will go up as well, from $1.021 million to $1.175 million.

The previous deal was set to expire on June 30, 2024; however, with the new agreement, that date has been changed to June 30, 2026.

“Ray Tanner continues to set a high standard and has made Gamecock athletics an essential part of our community and our state," said University of South Carolina President Michael Amiridis. "Ray’s record of building up our student athletes while improving the fan experience is second to none. I’m grateful to the Board for approving this extension and look forward to continued success under his leadership."

Tanner, who'll turn 65 later this month, has led the school's athletics department since July 2012. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the school's baseball team for 16 seasons. During his tenure, the school won back-to-back national titles in 2010 and 2011 and appeared in six College World Series.

Since becoming athletics director, the school has seen unprecedented success with the women's basketball team, as Dawn Staley's Gamecocks have won the first two national championships in program history. USC also won a national championship in equestrian in 2014.

Currently, the school has nine teams that are either ranked in the top 25 currently or at the end of the most recent season, including football (23rd), men's tennis (2nd), baseball (16th), and women's golf (4th).

The school has continued to upgrade their facilities for athletes and fan experience inside sporting venues. The school is currently mulling a major modernization of Williams-Brice Stadium and a possible development not far from the stadium near the Congaree River.