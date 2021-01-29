RBC Heritage to allow a limited amount of spectators this year

The tournament will take place in Hilton Head with a limited amount of people able to attend.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Island of Hilton Head on South Carolina’s coast is excited to host the 53rd annual RBC Heritage Classic Golf Tournament again this year - with some changes.

Last year, the event was still able to go on, but with little to no spectators allowed in.

“This year’s RBC Heritage will certainly look a little bit different than last year’s, although there will still be strict health and safety protocols that are put in place and utilized," says Bill Miles, President and CEO of Hilton Head's Chamber of Commerce and secretary for the RBC Heritage Foundation.

“As we move into April of this year, working with the PGA tour, the town of Hilton Head Island as well as the state of SC and the Heritage Classic Foundation, looking to keep and have the best protocols in place for people’s safety," Miles says.

WE’RE BACK! The 2021 #RBCHeritage is excited to welcome a limited number of spectators to Harbour Town this April!



Here's all you need to know ⤵️https://t.co/xVaxFXblOi — RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) January 28, 2021

Some of the changes will include limited sponsors and fans in open-air and socially distanced settings, mandatory masks, and no interactions with players like high fives and fist bumps.

“It has about a $100 million economic impact to it and so we didn’t come anywhere close to that last year and we’re certainly not expecting to come anywhere close to that this year with the limited number of spectators," Bill says about the economic hit the town has taken since COVID19.