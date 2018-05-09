Last winter, Clemson turned heads in the college football recruiting world when perceived Ohio State commit Jackson Carman spurned his in-state school and signed with the Tigers. It wouldn't be the last time Clemson picked Ohio State's pocket.

Twelve days after de-committing from Ohio State, four-star linebacker Kane Patterson announced Tuesday his commitment to Clemson. Patterson is the 24th recruit to commit to Clemson's 2019 class and the sixth linebacker.

In his announcement on Twitter, the Nashville Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.) star said his commitment to Clemson was a long time coming.

"When I said my sophomore year that Clemson was my 1st choice, I had no idea the journey I was going to take to get there," Patterson wrote. "Thank you to so many people who made this possible. Incredible what all God put in place to put me at Clemson. His timing is perfect.

"With that being said, I'm blessed to announce that I'm committing to Clemson University."

Patterson is 247Sports Composite ninth-best inside linebacker in the 2019 class and the seventh-best recruit from Tennessee. He joins four-star linebackers Bryton Constantin and Vonta Bentley, and three-star linebackers Keith Maguire, Davis Allen and Greg Williams as part of a defense-heavy Clemson class. Of the Tigers' 24 commits, 16 play on the defensive side of the ball.

He committed to Ohio State in July but de-committed on Aug.24. Clemson offered him a scholarship on Aug. 5 — one day after three-star linebacker and Clemson target, Spencer Lytle, committed to Wisconsin.

Clemson loses at least five linebackers listed on its two-deep to graduation this coming offseason, and possibly more if Tre Lamar declares for the NFL. With this incoming linebacker class, Clemson should be comfortably deep at the position for years to come.

© Anderson Independent Mail