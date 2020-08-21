x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

5-star quarterback prospect commits to South Carolina

Gunner Stockton from Tiger, Georgia chooses the Gamecocks over Georgia.
Credit: WLTX

On the same day where it was announced freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd would miss the 2020 season with a torn ACL, another 5-star prospect made news by committing to the Gamecocks.

Gunner Stockton from Rabun County High School in Tiger, Georgia chose South Carolina over Georgia.

He is ranked as the number one dual-threat quarterback in the country.

His high school coach is Jaybo Shaw, the brother of former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw who works in the football program as Director of Player Development.