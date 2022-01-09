Reese V scores 13, leads USC to first SEC win of the season versus Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — James Reese V scored 13 points and Vanderbilt failed to get up a shot in the final 6.3 seconds as South Carolina pulled out a 72-70 win on Saturday.



Myles Stute, who led the Commodores with 19 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds left. Reese responded with 1 of 2 from the line with 6.3 seconds to go.



Following a timeout, Scotty Pippen Jr. took the ball the length of the court but as he drove to the basket tried to kick out out as time expired.



Wildens Leveque added 10 for the Gamecocks (10-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference).