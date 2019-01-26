He caught the game winning touchdown from Deshaun Watson in the 2017 national championship game and as he is getting ready for the Reese's Senior Bowl, Hunter Renforw has been named the winner of the Bobby Bowden Award.

The award is awarded annually to the Division I player who epitomizes dedication to faith, family, friends and football. Renfrow won the award among a pool of finalists that included Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner and Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Renfrow becomes the second Clemson player to earn the honor since the award’s inception in 2003. Quarterback Deshaun Watson won the award following the 2016 season, giving Clemson two of the award’s three most recent recipients.

The award will be presented to Renfrow at Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., on Sunday following his participation in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Renfrow was recently named the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy which goes to college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. He leaves Clemson ranking fifth in school history in career receptions (186) and 11th in career receiving yards (2,133) in addition to recording 15 career receiving touchdowns. He also holds school records for career starts by a wide receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43).