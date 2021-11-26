Renfrow's career day helps the Raiders defeat Dallas on Thanksgiving

Hunter Renfrow didn't find the end zone but he piled up plenty of points for his fantasy owners.

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow had a career day in Dallas as he helped the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.

Renfrow had eight catches for a career high 134 yards. The Socastee product never had a 100-yard receiving day with the Tigers and he has now caught a pass in 83 consecutive games - his last 43 with the Tigers and his first 40 with the Raiders.

One or Renfrow's catches went for 54 yards and led to a Raider field goal in the fourth quarter.

Renfrow finishes with 8 for 134 receiving. That is his career high receiving yards and I do mean career, dating back to his entire high school career. He must be first receiver in history to record 3 100 yard games in NFL without a 100-yard game in HS or college. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 26, 2021

Daniel Carlson would give the Raiders the victory with a 36-yard field goal in overtime, his fifth field goal of the day.