Renfrow's career day helps the Raiders defeat Dallas on Thanksgiving

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow had a career day in Dallas as he helped the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.
Renfrow had eight catches for a career high 134 yards. The Socastee product never had a 100-yard receiving day with the Tigers and he has now caught a pass in 83 consecutive games - his last 43 with the Tigers and his first 40 with the Raiders.
One or Renfrow's catches went for 54 yards and led to a Raider field goal in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Carlson would give the Raiders the victory with a 36-yard field goal in overtime, his fifth field goal of the day.
The Raiders are currently lead by Rich Bisasccia, the former assistant coach at South Carolina and Clemson. He is also a former special teams coordinator with the Cowboys and the win by Las Vegas snapped a three-game losing streak.