Reports: Pac-12 to announce conference-only 2020 football season

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pac-12 is expected to announce that all of its sports teams will play conference-only schedules in 2020, according to multiple media reports.
Washington State University and the University of Washington are members of the Pac-12 Conference.
An announcement about the Pac-12 schedule is expected in the coming days, according to Nicole Auerbach with The Athletic.
Michigan-Washington in Week 1 and Oregon-Ohio State in Week 2 are two of the biggest non-conference games originally scheduled during the 2020 season, Barrett Sallee with CBS Sports reports.
The Pac-12 said in a statement to 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, "The Pac-12 has not yet made a determination on fall sports. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports is our number one priority."
The news comes as COVID-19 cases spike in Washington and states throughout the country.
On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that it all of its fall sports, including football, will play conference-only schedules for the 2020 season, eliminating each of its 14 football programs' three non-conference games. The league has yet to announce how it will adjust its schedules, with those details to be announced at a later date.
In May, The Pac-12 voted to allow all athletes to workout on campus voluntarily starting June 15.
The conference made the decision after the NCAA announced that it was permitting conferences and schools to reopen for on-campus voluntary athletically related activities in all sports on June 1.