SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have signed their top two draft picks to four-year contracts just before the start of training camp.

The Niners announced deals Thursday with No. 2 overall pick defensive end Nick Bosa and second-round receiver Deebo Samuel. The 49ers report to camp Friday and will hold their first practice the following day.

Bosa will be paid about $33.5 million under the deal. His older brother, Joey, missed all of training camp as a rookie with the Chargers during a contract holdout.

Samuel is slated to earn $7.7 million under his deal, according to the rookie wage scale.

San Francisco also waived offensive lineman Erik Magnuson with an injury designation and cut defensive back Alex Brown.