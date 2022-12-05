Report: DJ Uiagalelei set to enter transfer portal

The former Clemson Tiger posted a 19-4 record in just over two seasons as a starter.

CLEMSON, S.C. — After two years as Clemson's QB1, DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal.

According to 247sports, the junior signal caller will enter his name into the portal within the December 5th-January 18th window.

Uiagalelei had an up and down two seasons as Clemson's starting quarterback which culminated in his benching early in the ACC Championship game against North Carolina. True Freshman Cade Klubnik was inserted into the game, and went 20-24 for 279 yards and a touchdown in Clemson's 39-10 win against the Tarheels.

After the game, Dabo Swinney confirmed that Klubnik will be Clemson's starter in the team's Orange Bowl matchup against Tennessee.

"Moving forward, Cade will be the starter going in, and DJ will be the backup," Swinney said after the game. "DJ has a bright future as a football play, obviously it didn't end tonight the way he would like, but he's got a bright future as a football player."

After posting just nine touchdown passes and ten interceptions in his first season as a starter, Uiagalelei's numbers improved as a Sophomore inclduing an impressive six touchdown and zero interception stretch in conference wins against Wake Forest and NC State. However, he struggled down the stretch, throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions in Clemson's final five games of the regular season.