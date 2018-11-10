For the first time since he was a senior at Wren High School, Kelly Bryant will be visiting another school to see if he would be a good fit.

The former Clemson quarterback will be in Chapel Hill this weekend to check out the North Carolina campus and Larry Fedora's program, that according to Inside Carolina.

Bryant went 16-2 as a starter for the Tigers. In 2017, he led them to their third straight trip to the College Football Playoff. He started the first four games of this season but left the program when freshman Trevor Lawrence was named the starter prior to the Syracuse game.

The new NCAA redshirt rule has allowed Bryant to have one final year of college football. The new rule stipulates that if a player competes in four games or fewer in one season, he can count that as a redshirt year and thus, not lose that year of eligibility. Bryant has already graduated from Clemson which means he can play immediately, making him even more attractive on the market.

