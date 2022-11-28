Reports: Gamecocks' assistant Marcus Satterfield leaving for Nebraska

Satterfield had previously worked with new Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule three times.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving to take a job with Nebraska, according to two reports.

ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel first reported Monday morning that a deal was close for Satterfield to join new Huskers coach Matt Rhule in Nebraska. Shortly afterward, ESPN's Chris Low said he had spoken to Satterfield who confirmed he was leaving.

Nebraska has not confirmed the hire, although Rhule was set to have a press conference Monday afternoon in Lincoln, NE.

Satterfield had previously worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor when Rhule rebuilt those programs, and it appears he wants his old partner with him as he attempts to resurrect the once-proud Nebraska program. The two also worked together at Western Carolina and the Carolina Panthers.

As @PeteThamel reported, @GamecockFB OC Marcus Satterfield told me this morning he’s accepted a job to go with Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s OC. Rhule and Satterfield worked together at Temple and Baylor. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 28, 2022

Satterfield was hired by Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer away from the Panthers in January of 2021 and oversaw the team's offense the last two seasons.

Satterfield had gotten criticism for some play-calling from fans on social media in his time in Columbia. The team at times struggled to put points on the board, even after luring former five-star quarterback recruit Spencer Rattler away from Oklahoma in the off-season.

Overall, the team ranks just 77th nationally in total offense this year, according to the NCAA.

However, the Gamecocks posted their most impressive victories in years the past two games when they thrashed then number five Tennessee 63-38 and followed up with a 31-30 upset over number eight Clemson, their arch-rival. It was the team's first win over Clemson since 2013. The back-to-back wins over Top 10 teams is a program first for the school.