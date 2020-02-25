CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are planning to move forward with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback, NFL's Ian Rapoport reports.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Tuesday that a lot could change over the next weeks or months, but as of right now the Panthers intend to keep Newton as their starting quarterback.

Rapoport said Newton's surgically repaired foot likely won't be game-ready until May or even June.

"That complicates things from a trade perspective and frankly makes it really hard to do," Rapoport said.

Rapopart also noted that as the Panthers go towards a rebuild, it's much easier to do with an established quarterback.

During an appearance Tuesday on the NFL Network, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, "I absolutely want cam here. There's no doubt about that."

Other reports, however, note that Newton is still very much up in the air as the Panthers will make rounds in Indianapolis with a solid portion of the roster open to the trade market.

Newton was out most of the 2019 season with an aggravated a Lisfranc injury he suffered in the preseason.

