Richland 1 to begin fall sports workouts

High school athletes will now be allowed to prepare for sports in the fall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District One will soon allow athletes to start working out to get ready for fall sports.

The conditioning will be allowed to begin on Monday, August 3.

The district said students and parents will get additional information from the district’s high schools about times and locations.

Richland One is following the Phase 1 protocol for high school athletics established by the South Carolina High School League. For more information, go to www.schsl.org or scroll to the bottom of this article.

Earlier this month, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) approved for fall sports to take place this year but with a revised schedule. If the schedule doesn't change, the first games would be allowed to start on September 11th.

With football, the league wants teams to schedule seven games. The top priority would to play region games and then teams would be allowed to schedule some non-region games if time allows.

The playoff schedule would also be reduced. Instead of the normal five rounds, there would only be four.

State championships for football would then be in late November.

One of the questions people have wondered whether or not fans would be allowed to watch fall sports play.

Due to the pandemic, Governor Henry McMaster has said allowing fans in the stadium would be a violation of his emergency order which restricts spectator sports.