Justin Crocker is getting a chance to run his own program.

The longtime assistant coach has been named the new head football coach at Richland Northeast High School.

A longtime offensive line coach, Crocker has worked of late at Lexington and Ben Lippen. This past season, he was on the River Bluff staff which helped guide the Gators to a 9-2 record, their best record in program history. River Bluff had won just two games in 2017. Crocker previously worked in the Upstate at Walhalla, Daniel and Seneca.

A Calhoun Falls graduate, Crocker takes over for Bennett Weigle who stepped down after two seasons.

There is also an opening at Marlboro County after Dean Boyd stepped down Tuesday to take the job at York. Boyd was at the school for the past 22 seasons, winning a pair of state titles and nearly 200 games. He is a York graduate who also went to Winthrop and now, he will be returning home to take over the Cougar program. Former head coach Bobby Carroll stepped down after eight seasons to take a job at a new charter school in Rock Hill.