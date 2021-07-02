Mark Richt reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Mark Richt, the former head coach at Georgia and Miami announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

The 61-year-old Richt was more than positive in his post as he prepares to face a disease that commonly affects men above 60 years of age.

Richt won a pair of national championships as an assistant under Bobby Bowden at Florida State. He spent 15 years as the head coach at Georgia from 2001-2015. After he was let go, Richt would take over the program at his alma mater, the University of Miami. He spent three seasons there before stepping down and becoming an analyst on the ACC Network.