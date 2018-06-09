Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes' best season in Knoxville helped earn him a few more years with the Vols, while making him one of the nation's highest-paid coaches.

UT announced Thursday the reigning SEC coach of the year agreed to an extension through the 2023-24 season that makes him the second-highest paid coach in the SEC and the tenth-highest paid coach nationally.

"Rick has done an exceptional job of reestablishing our men's basketball program into a championship-level program," UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in a statement. "He stepped into what was a difficult situation as our program was struggling to find stability, and he's very quickly instilled a winning culture during a time when Southeastern Conference basketball is becoming increasingly competitive.

"He runs his program the right way, surrounds himself with an incredible staff and he loves his players and pours himself into their development both on and off the court."

The 64-year-old Barnes was named SEC basketball coach of the year last season after the Vols won 26 games and clinched a share of the regular-season conference title. He has a 57-44 mark overall and a 27-27 SEC record in three years at Tennessee.

Barnes signed a six-year contract worth $13.5 million to become Tennessee's head coach in April 2015. His original deal paid him $2.25 million annually, placing him No. 35 nationally among college basketball coaches entering the 2017-18. It also was tenth out of 14 SEC coaches.

The new deal will pay Barnes $3.25 million in 2018-19 to put him No. 10 nationally in salary and No. 2 in the SEC behind Kentucky's John Calipari, according to USA Today coaches' database.

Barnes' salary will increase by $100,000 each year of the deal until it reaches $3.75 million in 2023-24. The total value of the new contract is $21 million over six years.

"Tennessee is a very special place, and I believe this program is capable of accomplishing very special things," Barnes said in a statement. "I particularly appreciate the commitment that Phillip Fulmer and (interim) Chancellor (Wayne) Davis have made to my staff. I truly believe I'm surrounded by the best staff in college basketball. I also appreciate the way Tennessee fans have embraced the program and supported our players.

"Candy and I are blessed to have made many wonderful friends here in Knoxville, and we're looking forward to continuing to play a role in some of the remarkable things happening throughout the community."

Tennessee went 15-19 in Barnes’ first season in 2015-16, winning six of 18 games in the SEC. The Vols improved to a 16-16 mark in his second season, upping their SEC record to 8-10.

Barnes’ third year was a breakthrough. Tennessee finished with a 26-9 mark – tied for the third-most wins in a season in program history. The Vols earned a share of the SEC regular-season title, holding a 13-5 record in conference play to tie with Auburn.

UT also reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Barnes’ tenure, beating Wright State in the first round before falling in the second round to Loyola Chicago. The Vols spent 14 straight weeks ranked last season and finished No. 13 in the Associated Press poll and No. 16 in the coaches' poll.

"Our run to an SEC Championship last season energized the entire Tennessee fan base in a very special way, and I believe that energy and excitement will continue to flourish with Rick leading our program forward," Fulmer said.

UT is receiving plenty of preseason buzz heading into the 2018-19 season. Many early rankings regard UT as one of the nation's top 10 teams, while some consider it a top 5 squad.

The Hickory, N.C., native coached at Texas for 17 seasons prior to becoming UT's coach. He also has been the head coach at Clemson, Providence and George Mason. He has coached 23 teams to the NCAA Tournament in his career.

