On Thursday, the official arrival of former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster had become official. So USC's Media Day saw head coach Will Muschamp and his players barred from speaking publicly about Feaster per NCAA rules.

But senior running back Rico Dowdle could go on the record about competition in the backfield and how he likes to challenge of having more than one candidate for a starting role.

"Competition is always good, it makes everyone better," Dowdle said Thursday."

"Like I've been preaching, for years. Iron sharpens iron. That's one thing our running backs coach said. Competition, yes. it's going to make everyone better, that's what I think. So yeah, looking for it."

Clearly the Asheville native won't back away from competing for playing time, regardless of whether his main competition is a veteran, a newcomer or a veteran newcomer.