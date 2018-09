The chance to play for Patrick Ewing sold Malcolm Wilson on Georgetown.

The Ridge View center who helped lead the Blazers to their first state championship in hoops this past March has verbally committed to Georgetown, choosing the Hoyas over Clemson and Rice.

The 6-10 Wilson averaged 9.9 points and 6.4 blocks for the Blazers last season.

The Hoyas went 15-15 in Ewing's first year as head coach. He spent 15 years as an NBA assistant.

