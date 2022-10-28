Ridge View football team may have to forfeit all wins this season

The South Carolina High School league voted to uphold sanctions.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football team may have to forfeit all of their wins this season, which may end a possible run for region titles as a march to the playoffs.

The South Carolina High School League's executive committee voted Friday to upload sanctions against the Blazers after an investigation found that three players on the team were ineligible. That means that unless a final appeal happens, the team would have to forfeit all wins this season.

The high school league said Richland School District Two, which Ridge View is a part of, submitted the allegations to them which were then investigated.

Ridge View is 8-1 on the year and 3-0 in region play. They're set to play A.C. Flora High Friday night for the region title in what would likely be their biggest game of the season.

The high school league said that the three players have been ruled ineligible for that game.