After winning the program's first state championship and with its core nucleus returning, Ridge View has been the favorite in Class 4A throughout the season. But head coach Yerrick Stoneman let his team know that favorites or not, he was going to coach them harder than before.

That increased intensity was evident on the first day of practice.

"What I remember the most is him making us get on the line and run for not talking on defense," recalls Waylon Napper.

"That was the main thing I remember because we weren't talking and he wanted us talking on defense. That first day when he put us on the line, that was when we finally realized we were going to have to put in more work."

For Stoneman, the increased demands were proportional to the challenges his team would face on a nightly basis from opponents.

"You know, definitely that first practice of the year we had to do that. The coaching staff and I we had to set a tone different than what we did last year because the target's on our back," Stoneman said.

"We've kept that going all season, but also, I think the leadership knew - Waylon, Crosby, Javon and Malcolm, they came in and they know the target's on their back."

The Blazers will face Wilson in a rematch of last year's 4A state title game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Saturday night at the Colonial Life Arena.