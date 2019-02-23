Two Midlands teams who broke through in 2018 with their first state championships will get a chance to go back-to-back.

Ridge View defeated Wren 76-53 in the 4A Upper State Championship in Greenville. Crosby Harris-James and Cincere Scott each scored 27 points to pace the offense while Georgetown signee Malcolm Wilson used his 6-11 frame to patrol the paint for the Blazers.

In the girls 4A Upper State Championship, South Pointe defeated Westwood 57-41. After splitting the two regular season meetings, the third game saw the Stallions win the most important meeting of the season between the two teams.

In Florence, the 2A Lower State Championship saw defending state champion Gray Collegiate Academy defeat Oceanside 50-47. The War Eagles will meet Andrew Jackson in the 2A state championship. The Volunteers defeated Silver Bluff 66-47 in the 2A Upper State Championship.