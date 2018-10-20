All Josh Boyd remembers is playing pick-up basketball, missing a shot, running down the floor and then falling.

The next thing he recalls is waking up from open heart surgery.

In between, first responders from the Columbia Fire Department and the medical staff at MUSC in Charleston performed their duties which has given Josh a new lease on life.

The junior quarterback for Richland Northeast, who was diagnosed with an enlarged heart, was headed home just a few days after his surgery.

Friday night saw Boyd on the field at Harry Parone Stadium watching his teammate warmup for kickoff with York. Cougar head coach Bobby Carroll presented Boyd and his family a check for $4,000 which was raised to help the family with medical expenses. Other schools have also joined in helping out the family.

Members of the Columbia Fire Department were also at the game and were recognized for their efforts in saving Josh's life.

Josh's mother, Joyce, says she encourages parents to get plenty of heart tests for their children to make sure that organ is functioning as it should. Her son was lucky and she is spreading that message so other parents won't have to endure what she has done for the last nine days.

