Rodrigues and the Gamecocks advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament

The South Carolina men's tennis team swept South Carolina State 4-0 Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center
The top-ranked player in men's singles, Daniel Rodrigues, paced the Gamecocks from his position at #1 singles.
A three-time First Team All-SEC selection, the junior has been ranked at the top of the collegiate rankings before only to slip a bit as the season progressed.
Rodrogues says he is not putting a lot of thought into his lofty ranking, preferring to let the season play out and see where he stands at the end of the season.
His main priority is helping the Gamecocks advance deep into the tournament. Their next chance to extend the season is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. when they face #26 Pepperdine in the Round of 32 at the Carolina Tennis Center.