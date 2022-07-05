Rodrigues and the Gamecocks advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament

The 10th-ranked South Carolina men's tennis team will play Pepperdine Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with a trip to the Sweet 16 at stake.

The South Carolina men's tennis team swept South Carolina State 4-0 Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center

The top-ranked player in men's singles, Daniel Rodrigues, paced the Gamecocks from his position at #1 singles.

A three-time First Team All-SEC selection, the junior has been ranked at the top of the collegiate rankings before only to slip a bit as the season progressed.

Rodrogues says he is not putting a lot of thought into his lofty ranking, preferring to let the season play out and see where he stands at the end of the season.