Rohan Allwood started Friday's second round of the Midlands Chevy Dealers City Tournament with a two-shot lead in the professional division over Burke Cromer and David Brown.

Thanks to some solid putting at the Columbia Country Club in Blythewood, Allwood's day ended with a seven-shot victory for his second city title.

Allwood fired a 4-under 68 for a two-day total of 6-under par. Cromer, who had won the last five city championships, shot a 1-over par 73 to finish at +1. Brown was third at +2 after a 2-over par 74.

Allwood is the head pro at the Mid Carolina Club in Prosperity which a couple of weeks ago hosted the women's city golf championship.

The amateur division will play its third and final round Saturday at the Columbia Country Club.

