CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Ron Rivera after nine seasons on the job.

Panthers Owner David Tepper announced the move Tuesday. Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.

The team is currently on a four-game losing streak.

“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Tepper said in a statement. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”

Rivera had coached the team since 2011 leading the team to a 76-63-1 regular season record. During his tenure. Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.

“We are going to take a comprehensive and thorough review of our football operation to make sure we are structured for long-term sustained success,” continued Tepper. “Our vision is to find the right mix of old-school discipline and toughness with modern and innovative processes. We will consider a wide range of football executives to complement our current football staff. One change that we will implement is hiring an assistant general manager and vice president of football operations. We all must recognize that this is the first step in a process, but we are committed to building and maintaining a championship culture for our team and our fans.”