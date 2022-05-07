Rough start to the series in College Station

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M broke the game open with nine runs in the middle innings in a 16-4 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Friday night (May 6) at Blue Bell Park in the opener of a three-game SEC series.



Carolina struck first with a run in the first as Josiah Sightler brought in Brandt Belk with a single to left. After the Aggies scored a run in the bottom of the first, Carolina took a 2-1 lead as Andrew Eyster reached on an error, scoring Belk. Texas A&M took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.



The Gamecock turned their first triple play since 1999 in the third inning. With runners on first and second with no one out, Jack Moss hit a line drive to Braylen Wimmer at second. He caught it, forced out the runner at second and Michael Braswell threw to first to get the final out.