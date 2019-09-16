South Carolina may have lost to Alabama 47-23, but the performance of South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski caught the eye of the SEC who named him the league freshman of the week.

RELATED: Alabama pulls away in second half, tops USC 47-23

It's the first SEC award for the California native who played in just his second game and his first against an FBS opponent.

Hilinski put up some gaudy statistics in his first start against Charleston Southern. But the question going into Saturday's game was would he keep his poise against a Nick Saban-coached defense?

The freshman acquitted himself quite well as he completed 36-of-57 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

RELATED: Gamecocks fans throw up three fingers in love, support

According to USC athletic media relations, the 57 attempts were the second-most in a single-game in school history, behind the 58 that Steve Taneyhill threw against East Carolina in 1994. The 36 completions ranks third in school history and became just the second freshman in program history to throw for more than 300 yards against an SEC opponent. Todd Ellis, who is now the Voice of Gamecock Football, threw for 342 yards against Georgia in 1986.