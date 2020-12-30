USC QB Ryan Hilinski to enter the transfer portal

Sophomore quarterback saw just a handful of snaps after starting all but one game as a freshman.

In what is not a surprise, quarterback Ryan Hilinski is leaving the Gamecock program and will enter the transfer portal.

As a freshman, Hilinski was thrust into the starting role when Jake Bentley went down with a season-ending foot injury. The California native would be in the starting lineup for the final 11 games of 2019, going 4-7 as a starter. The former 4-star prospect would finish sixth in the league with an average of 214.3 passing yards per game which was the highest among SEC freshmen

In 2020, Hilinski lost the starting job to graduate transfer Collin Hill, a Dorman product who played for current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo at Colorado State.

Hilinski appeared in two games this season, completing 4-of-6 passes for 34 yards against Texas A&M. He also saw action against Vanderbilt.

His final career numbers at South Carolina are 2,391 yards and 11 touchdowns with 5 interceptions.

When he came to South Carolina, Ryan wore the #3 to honor the memory of his brother Tyler, a former Washington State quarterback. Tyler's death prompted Kym and Mark Hilinski to form "Hilinski’s Hope Foundation", a non-profit organization created to promote awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student-athletes. The Foundation raises funds to educate the public about mental illness and to eliminate the stigma that is associated with it, while also providing athletes with resources to support their overall mental health and wellness.