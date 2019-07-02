Hugh Ryan followed up on his Super Bowl Sunday commitment to Furman by putting pen to paper for the Paladins Wednesday at a National Signing Day ceremony at his school which gave more than 10 athletes a chance to officially declare their college destinations.

The former News19 Player of the Week has been a part of three consecutive 5A state championships to close out his high school career. Ryan says that success was not lost on the Furman coaches who are excited to see what Ryan can do in the Southern Conference.

Ryan and Dutch Fork teammate Kameron Stewart represented Dutch Fork at the annual Shrine Bowl in December. Now Ryan will be returning to Gibbs Stadium wearing the colors of the opposing team.