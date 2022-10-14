Saban weighs in on Dutch Fork product Jalin Hyatt

A junior slot receiver for the Volunteers, Hyatt leads Tennessee with five touchdown receptions heading into Saturday's showdown in Knoxville.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A top 10 showdown is on tap for Saturday as Tennessee, ranked sixth in the AP Top 25 and eighth in the Coaches poll, hosts an Alabama team ranked third in the AP Poll, and still ranked first in the Coaches Poll.

Tennessee is coming off a dominating win at LSU where Dutch Fork graduate Jalin Hyatt recorded his second two-touchdown game of the season.

Hyatt has set career highs and he currently leads Tennessee with 27 receptions for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has taken note of Hyatt's speed and his role as someone who could present a matchup problem for his secondary.