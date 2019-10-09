Back in July at SEC Media Days, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was asked about the 2010 game with South Carolina and he said his team "got the lining kicked out of our britches".

Saban brought back that line Monday although he added a definition just for those who didn't understand the significance of having one's britches altered in that fashion. He did so when talking about how much his current players are aware of what went down nine years ago.

"What year are we in now, 2019?", Saban asked rhetorically.

"So, most of our guys were in grade school when that happened. But what I remember was we got the lining kicked out of our britches. I don't know if you know what that means but you get your butt kicked so bad, you've got no seam in the back of your pants. So, I remember that. But I'll ask the players today when they were in sixth grade do they remember it. We'll see. But if they remember it, I don't know how it motivates them. But I know this is a tough place to play and we have a lot of respect for the team that we're playing and I think the players on our team need to have the proper respect in terms of what they need to do to prepare to play a good team like this."

USC was ranked 19th at the time while Alabama came in undefeated and ranked #1. The end result was a 35-21 South Carolina victory.