Saturday college hoops: Highlights from South Carolina State University and Claflin University

Freshman guard Nicole Gwynn finished with a game-high 26 points and six rebounds to lift South Carolina State to its first victory of the season in an, 63-51, win over visiting North Carolina Central Saturday (Jan. 15th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.



Mekayla Lumpkin added 11 points, while teammate Victoria Jordan grabbed an game-high 11 rebounds in the win.



Despite a lofty season-high 37 turnovers, the Lady Bulldogs dominated in several categories including second chance points (15-9), bench points (39-13) and rebounds 45-29.