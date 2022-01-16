x
Saturday college hoops: Highlights from South Carolina State University and Claflin University

It was a busy day of hoops in Orangeburg Saturday!

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It was busy day of hoops in Orangeburg Saturday. 

Freshman guard Nicole Gwynn finished with a game-high 26 points and six rebounds to lift South Carolina State to its first victory of the season in an, 63-51, win over visiting North Carolina Central Saturday (Jan. 15th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Mekayla Lumpkin added 11 points, while teammate Victoria Jordan grabbed an game-high 11 rebounds in the win.

Despite a lofty season-high 37 turnovers, the Lady Bulldogs dominated in several categories including second chance points (15-9), bench points (39-13) and rebounds 45-29.

The men's game between North Carolina Central was postponed. 

Over at Claflin, the Panthers Men's hoops squad dropped to 3-13 on the year falling to Livingstone College 70-67. 

