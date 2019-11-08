With the start of school just around the corner, South Carolina State head basketball coach Murray Garvin has done his part to give kids an Orangeburg a head start on the process of getting ready.

Garvin held his third annual Back to School Bash Saturday at the Orangeburg City Gym. The event featured basketball lessons from Bulldog basketball players, volleyball lessons from the S.C. State volleyball team, free haircuts courtesy of Garvin's family who drove up from Savannah to help out and free school supplies for the kids.

Garvin says this is his way of leaving the community in a better place and he hopes it will remind his players that winning on the scoreboard and in the community are on an equal level.