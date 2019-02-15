When South Carolina State hosts Bethune-Cookman Saturday, there is a very good chance the outcome will not be decided until the final minute.

The Bulldogs have played 11 games since the start of the new year and all 11 games in 2019 have each been decided by five points or less.

S.C. State has gone 3-8 in that stretch but the Bulldogs have won the last two.

"I think we've played 10 conference games and all 10 have come down to one possession," Garvin said.

"And we've been on the other end of what transpired this weekend for us more than being on the winning side. But we've learned from that. Our guys have persevered, our coaching staff. We've put our team through every scenario you can imagine to practice. No, I've never seen anything like it. As coaches, you tell your guys often conference games are going to come down to the last five minutes. Sometimes, it's cliche. But it's actually happened like that for us this year."

S.C. State's latest win was by the closest of margins, 85-84 over Coppin State.

Tipoff with Bethune-Cookman is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Saturday. That follows the women's game which tips off at 2:00 p.m. in the Smith-Hamilton-Middleton Memorial Center.