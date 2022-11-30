S.C. State basketball earns its first win of the Erik Martin era

The Bulldogs go to East Carolina and earn a 73-68 victory over the Pirates. The win gave the Bulldogs their first win of the season in eight games.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 22 points as South Carolina State beat East Carolina 73-68 on Tuesday night.

Hallums added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Cam Jones scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rakeim Gary was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs snapped a seven-game skid.

The Pirates (5-3) were led in scoring by Ezra Ausar, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. RJ Felton added 14 points for East Carolina. Javon Small also had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

East Carolina loses a buy game to South Carolina State.



