S.C. State Bulldogs poised for a big season in 2021

With solid players on both sides of the football, the Bulldogs are preseason favorites to win the MEAC.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After going 3-1 during a shortened spring football season, Buddy Pough and his South Carolina State Bulldogs are looking to do big things in the fall.

The Dogs are favorites to win the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference and have weapons on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Corey Fields and his favorite target Wide Receiver Shaquan "Shaq" Davis are expected to lead the way on offense.

The duo are also not fazed by the preseason expectations.

"We just have to be ourselves and not worry about what other people say, we just have to control what we can control." Fields said.

"We're just ready because it's been a while since we've been able to play in front of a full stadium, so everybody is just ready to go." Davis said.

On defense, preseason All-American Decobie Durant will look to build on his success during the spring.

With it being his last year in Orangeburg, Durant is looking to finish things on a good note.

"I'm excited, this is my last year so I'm really trying to make it great, come out and play hard each and every game." Durant said.