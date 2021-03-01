SC State falls to North Carolina A&T 97-86

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Although they played better, the South Carolina State Bulldogs are going to have to wait to get their first win of the 2020-21 season.
The Bulldogs fell to the North Carolina A&T Aggies 97-86 on Saturday.
Will Davis, Aggie Head Coach and former South Carolina State Bulldog, and his team broke their four game road losing streak and improved their record to 4-9 on the season.
During the second half, the Bulldogs scored 50 points, which was the most points the team has scored in a half this season.
Rahsaan Edwards had 15 points for the Dogs and Sumter native Omar Croskey added 14 points.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 0-11 on the season and they'll have a chance for redemption against the Aggies on Sunday.
Tip-off for that game is set for 4 PM.