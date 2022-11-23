S.C. State players are named All-MEAC

Midlands products Nick Taiste and Patrick Godbolt headline the S.C. State contingent who earn post-season honors from the MEAC.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A total of 14 S.C. State Bulldogs have honored by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for their body of work in the 2022 season.

White Knoll graduate Nick Taiste was named a First Team All-MEAC offensive lineman for his steady performance throughout the year. The sophomore continues to improve and on more than one occasion, he cleared space for Bulldog running backs and provided solid pass protection for the quarterbacks. He was named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week for an outstanding performance in an October victory over North Carolina Central.

Also making the All-MEAC First Team for S.C. State was senior defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt. The Blythewood product was a consistent performer for the Bulldog defense, earning MEAC Player of the Week accolades in multiple weeks.

South Carolina State linebacker B.J. Davis from South Pointe High School and Lake View's Duane Nichols were also on the first team.

Irmo's Cam Johnson was named Second Team All-MEAC on the offensive line along with linebacker Aaron Smith from Manning, defensive back Zion Keith from Florence, defensive lineman Jared Kirksey from Clemson and punter Dyson Roberts from Crestwood High School in Sumter.