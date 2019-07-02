Lawson Danley was at Dutch Fork for just one season but he was able to experience winning a state championship which the Silver Foxes did for the third year in a row back in December.

Danley impressed Dutch Fork head football coach Tom Knotts with his tough, hard-nosed play at linebacker. Danley will get a chance to continue his career as he signed with South Carolina State.

Lawson's father is S.C. State athletics director Stacy Danley and the younger Danley says this will be special for him to always be just a short walk away from Dad's office, something not every college freshman can experience.

"Most people are away from their family, but I'll be right with them, so that's going to be cool." Lawson Danley said.

"It's going to be cool for him to be able to watch me on the field and on campus to make sure I'm doing my work. I can't slack off, so that's good to know. But I'm just glad to be able to play at the next level."

Danley knows that just because his dad is the head coach's boss doesn't mean his last name allows his path to be made a little easier.

"He's not going to give me anything. I'm going to have to work for everything I want. It's not going to be handed to me, so I'm going to have to go out there and work. Just because my dad's the A.D. doesn't mean I can go over there and play. I've still got to work hard. They're not going to give me anything."

Danley is one of 22 players in Buddy Pough's 2019 recruiting class and the head coach admits Danley has tremendous upside.

"We don't know exactly where he is going to be, but we know he can run," Pough said.

"He's got some bite to him. We think he can be a linebacker-defensive end kind of guy, maybe rush on third down. But at the same time, we bring those guys in and we figure it out a little bit. We'd like to think he'd be a high-level guy."

Danley is one of three Dutch Fork players to sign with S.C. State joining tight end Jordan Springs and offensive lineman Cam Johnson.