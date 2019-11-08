South Carolina State's annual press and picture day is one of the more relaxed events of the year, which is good considering six hours later, the Bulldogs would be back on the field for an afternoon scrimmage.

Head coach Buddy Pough enters his 18th year in charge of the program and he needs just four wins to become the all-time wins leader, passing the legendary Willie Jeffries.

The team was picked to finish sixth out of nine teams in the MEAC preseason poll. But that's okay with the Dogs.

"We get a chance to sneak up on some folks, don't we?" asked head coach Buddy Pough.

"Everybody, when the South Carolina State bus drives up, has an idea that you better be ready to play. We've been thought to be dead a time or two before. All sickness ain't death. We'll somehow find a way to make ourselves a part of this championship picture."

S.C. State kicks off the season August 31 at home against Wofford.