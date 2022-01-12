Weather forecast rains on the SC State Bulldogs' parade, Parade of Champions pushed back two weeks

The Parade of Champions has been delayed for two weeks and is now set to happen on Sunday, Jan. 30.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Parade of Champions hosted by the South Carolina State University was set to happen on Sunday, Jan.12, 2022 but will now take place on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 12:30 p.m.

The event is being moved because of a forecast of possible inclement weather this weekend. The parade is to congratulate the Bulldogs football team for winning the Celebration Bowl last month.

Many people have been curious about the current weather conditions in South Carolina. Although it is uncertain, precipitation along with a threat of 'wintry weather' is said to be making its way into the area Saturday night, going into Sunday morning.

The route of SC State Parade of Champions is still set to start at the All-Star Bowling Alley site, go along Magnolia Street, and end at the Oliver C. Dawson Stadium where a special celebration will take place.

Parade goers will be able to spot the 2021 Celebration Bowl Champions and Bulldogs Head Coach Buddy Pough, along with other University athletes from the the tennis, cross country, and track teams.

SC State's Royal Court, Marching 101 Band, high school marching bands, JROTC programs, and community leaders will also be participating in the parade to celebrate the University's major achievements.