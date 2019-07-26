A strong finish to 2018 and a new contract for Buddy Pough has generated a lot of excitement about what 2019 has to offer. But apparently, that excitement doesn't extend beyond the 803 area code.

South Carolina State has been picked to finish sixth in the MEAC based on the league's preseason poll based on voting by MEAC head coaches and sports information directors.

Defending MEAC champion North Carolina A&T is the pick to win the conference followed by Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Howard, North Carolina Central, S.C. State, Norfolk State, Morgan State and Delaware State.

Seven Bulldog players were named preseason All-MEAC headlined by first team selection Alex Taylor, a senior offensive lineman.

Earning All-MEAC Second Team honors were junior center Mike Terry, senior’s Tyrell Goodwin (DL), Paul McKeiver (DL) and redshirt junior quarterback Tyrece Nick. Senior defensive end Bruce Johnson and redshirt junior defensive back Decobie Durant were all named to the All-MEAC Third Team respectively.



The Bulldogs open the 2019 campaign on August 31st in the season-opener at home versus intrastate rival Wofford at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.