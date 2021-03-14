S.C. State picks up first win of the spring football season

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Redshirt sophomore quarterback Corey Fields connected 20-of-38 for 175-yards and a touchdown to lead SC State to an, 17-9, victory over Delaware State Saturday (March 13th) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.



Senior Tyrece Nick finished with six (6) catches for 45-yards and a touchdown, while redshirt sophomore Shaquan Davis added five catches for 52-yards in the win.



The Bulldogs jumped on the board first off, a 1-yard punch by Kendrall Flowers on at the 4:12 mark in the first quarter. The Hornets tied the game 7-7 off a 35-yard toss from Jared Lewis to Bizzet Woodley early in the second quarter.



A sack by Daniel Douglas at the 12:23 mark before the half pushed the lead 9-7.